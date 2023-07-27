Pueblo Police investigating homicide that left one dead in late June

PUEBLO, COLORADO — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on June 28 in the 500 block of E. Mesa Ave. located near Do Drop Inn.

Officers were dispatched to the area that evening for reports of a car on fire. While en route, the department also received calls for gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found a male in the car, and they were able to get him out safely. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Pueblo Police.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the man as 19-year-old Lazarus Vigil.

Pueblo Police say that this homicide is not related to a homicide that occurred earlier that evening on Lambert Ave. that killed 26-year-old Marcos Gaona.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.