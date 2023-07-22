Pueblo Police seeking information from a homicide that happened last month

PUEBLO, COLORADO — The Pueblo Police Department is seeking information from witnesses to a homicide that happened last month. The incident happened on June 28th just after 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lambert Ave. located northeast of Donley Park.

On Monday, July 3rd, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Marcos Gaona of Pueblo.

According to Pueblo Police, a person of interest has been identified, but the department is asking for help from witnesses in what happened prior to Gaona's death.

Several vehicles in the area may have been eyewitnesses to the homicide, according to the Pueblo Police Department. They are asking for those witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Joseph Cardona at (719)553-3385. If you wish to remain anyonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.