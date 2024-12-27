Pueblo Police have arrested the woman accused of felony theft at the Pueblo Rescue Mission

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested 54-year-old Lori Arabie after she voluntarily surrendered at the Pueblo Police Department on Thursday morning.

Arabie was wanted on a Felony, no bond warrant for Theft.

The warrant stems from a four-month investigation into missing money at the Pueblo Rescue Mission, allegedly by an employee. The theft was reported in September.

Earlier this month, the Board Chair of Pueblo Rescue Mission, Ken Wood, confirmed that Lori Arabie was the senior employee who was allegedly stealing money from the people staying at the mission. She was fired in September.

Police say she has been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

There is no additional information at this time.





‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment. Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.