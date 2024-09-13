Pueblo Rescue Mission senior employee allegedly stole money from people staying there

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Rescue Mission says one of its senior employees stole money from people staying there. News5 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department, who confirmed they are investigating.

Police say this investigation started last Friday after a staff member at the Pueblo Rescue Mission reported it to them. The department also says they are working to find more potential victims.

The rescue mission says the employee has been fired and they will be pressing charges. At this time, the name of the former employee and potential charges they may face have not been released.

The rescue mission says they are changing their policies to try to prevent something like this from happening again.

If you or someone you know has stayed at the Pueblo Rescue Mission recently and think you may be a victim, police ask that you call their non-emergency line at (719)553-2502.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission released the following statement regarding the alleged incident:

The Pueblo Rescue Mission recently uncovered evidence of financial misconduct by one of its senior employees. Following a thorough internal investigation, it was determined that this employee engaged in actions that violated the organization's financial policies and standards of conduct. Sadly, this individual has taken funds directly from several residents staying at the PRM who were working hard to get their lives on track and moving in the right direction.



We take the integrity of the organization and the trust of our community and stakeholders very seriously. As soon as the issue was identified, we took immediate action to address the situation. The individual involved has been relieved of their duties, and appropriate legal actions are actively being pursued.



We are working closely with the accounting team and legal authorities, as well as the Pueblo PD to ensure resolution to this matter. We plan to press forward on charges to the fullest extent of the law. Additionally, we are implementing enhanced financial controls and review processes to prevent any future occurrences.



Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethical behavior remains unwavering. We want to assure the Pueblo community that we will continue to act in the best interest of those we serve. Pueblo Rescue Mission

