Pueblo Police Department requesting assistance finding a wanted woman

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is requesting public assistance to find 54-year-old Lori Arabie, related to reported thefts at the Pueblo Rescue Mission earlier this year.

Arabie is wanted on a Felony, no bond warrant for Theft.

Pueblo Police says the warrant stems from a four-month investigation after a theft by an employee at the Pueblo Rescue Mission was reported in September.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission originally reported one of its senior employees stole money from people staying there.

The current Board Chair of Pueblo Rescue Mission, Ken Wood, confirmed that Lori Arabie was that senior employee, and was fired in September.

She was the Senior Director at the time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719)553-2502.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.





