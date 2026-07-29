Pueblo Police Department asking for information after puppy was stolen

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a stolen puppy and identifying two alleged suspects.

Police say the incident happened between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 26 at a home in the 2800 block of Ontario Street, which is located near the Pueblo Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue interchange.

The department shared video of the incident, which you can watch below:

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at (719)553-2502, reference number CR 26-078123.

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