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Pueblo Police Department asking for information after puppy was stolen

A search is underway for a puppy that was stolen from its home near Lake Minnequa. The theft happened between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police have video of two suspects and are asking the community for any tips that could help bring the puppy home safely.
A puppy was stolen from a Pueblo home. Police are now searching
Stolen Puppy in Pueblo
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a stolen puppy and identifying two alleged suspects.

Police say the incident happened between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 26 at a home in the 2800 block of Ontario Street, which is located near the Pueblo Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue interchange.

The department shared video of the incident, which you can watch below:

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at (719)553-2502, reference number CR 26-078123.

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City council gives final approval to ethics change for city vehicle use

On Tuesday, council members gave final approval to change the city's code of ethics when it comes to the mayor or city council driving city vehicles for personal use.

City council gives final approval to ethics change for city vehicle use

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