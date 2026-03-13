Pueblo police arrest a suspect connected to a 2023 shooting that left a man dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department announced Friday that its office had arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred at the end of 2023.
Police say Adrian Pacheco, 33, was arrested for a first-degree murder charge for the alleged shooting death of Daniel Smith on December 31, 2023.
HOMICIDE UPDATE— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) March 13, 2026
The Pueblo Police Department has arrested Adrian Pacheco , 33, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Daniel Smith on Dec 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/gNeN2vBXd5
The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. on New Year's Eve along East 14th Street on Pueblo's east side.
Daniel Ernesto Smith was taken to a local hospital at the time of the shooting and later died from his injuries.
Crime
Victim identified in deadly New Year's Eve shooting on the eastside of Pueblo
News5 is working to learn the court details in Pacheco's case and will update this article as more information is shared.
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