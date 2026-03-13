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Pueblo police arrest a suspect connected to a 2023 shooting that left a man dead

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department announced Friday that its office had arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred at the end of 2023.

Police say Adrian Pacheco, 33, was arrested for a first-degree murder charge for the alleged shooting death of Daniel Smith on December 31, 2023.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. on New Year's Eve along East 14th Street on Pueblo's east side.

Daniel Ernesto Smith was taken to a local hospital at the time of the shooting and later died from his injuries.

Shooting

Crime

Victim identified in deadly New Year's Eve shooting on the eastside of Pueblo

James Gavato

News5 is working to learn the court details in Pacheco's case and will update this article as more information is shared.
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Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead.

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

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