Victim identified in deadly New Year's Eve shooting on the eastside of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Pueblo has been identified by the coroner's office. The coroner says 40-year-old Daniel Ernesto Smith of Pueblo was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries during this incident.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. New Year's Eve on E. 14th St. which is located on the eastside of Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide. They say that no arrests have been made at this time. According to police, there were 26 homicides in the City of Pueblo last year.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502, or Detective Philip Vigil at (719)601-7816. If you want to be anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

