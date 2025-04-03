Pueblo mother to serve life in prison, found guilty of killing her infant

PUEBLO — A woman was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison following the death of her infant, according to the Pueblo County 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

After an 11 day trial and a four day jury deliberation, Mythia Latka was found guilty and sentenced on March 31.

Covering Colorado

District Attorney Kala Beauvais released the following statement regarding the sentencing:

“The verdict is truly the result of teamwork, including the dedication and hard work of law enforcement, the medical community, our prosecution team, and the community. Any case involving a child victim is emotionally taxing, and the District Attorney’s Office remains committed to seeking justice for all victims. This bit of justice for this young victim is especially meaningful as April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.” District Attorney Kala Beauvais

Background Information

A woman has been arrested after a two-year-old was found unresponsive at a hospital and later died, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Officers responded to the hospital around 4 p.m. on January 31, 2023. It was later learned the child lived with their 23-year-old mother, Mythia Latka, in the 2200 block of East. 12th Street.

A search warrant was later executed at Latka's home. At around 10 p.m. that day, the child passed away at the hospital from their injuries.

After evidence and a further investigation, Latka was arrested for child abuse causing death. Latka was then booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

