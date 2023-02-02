Mother arrested after 2-year-old dies at Pueblo hospital

PUEBLO — One woman has been arrested after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a Pueblo hospital and later died, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers responded to the hospital.

It was later learned that the child lived with their 23-year-old mother, Mythia Latka, in the 2200 block of E. 12th Street.

A search warrant was later executed at Latka's residence.

At approximately 10 p.m. on the same day, the child passed away at the hospital from the injuries.

After evidence and a further investigation, Latka was arrested for child abuse causing death. Latka was then booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. This is the first homicide investigation for the Pueblo Police Department in 2023.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Monica Lemmon at (719) 553-3350.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or go online.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.