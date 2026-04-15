Pueblo man sentenced in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash last year

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo man has been sentenced in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash last year, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

The DA's Office says 42-year-old Brandon Zullo plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident - involving death on January 14.

On Monday, Zullo was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation with an eight-year Colorado Department of Corrections sentence suspended upon successful completion of probation. He was also ordered to serve 90 days in the Pueblo County Jail.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 26, 2025 in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue, which is located near the I-25 and Pueblo Boulevard interchange.

The DA's Office says Zullo hit and killed Christopher Medina, who was walking in the area. They also say Zullo failed to stop at the scene.

According to the DA's Office, the Pueblo Police Department located the vehicle the next day, and after investigating, they arrested Zullo.

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