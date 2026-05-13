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Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying man connected to identity theft case

Identity Theft Suspect
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Identity Theft Suspect
Posted

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a man connected to a theft case.

If you know who he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 6552. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

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