Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying man connected to identity theft case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a man connected to a theft case.

We are seeking help from the public to identify this man in connection with an identity theft case. If you know who he is, please call our office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #6552 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/TF2ohdqwzf — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 11, 2026

If you know who he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 6552. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

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