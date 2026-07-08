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Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying person of interest

Hit and Run Person of Interest
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Hit and Run Person of Interest
Posted

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident.

The crash happened on July 3 at Mesa LaGree's, which is located near the Highway 50 and 27th Lane interchange.

The sheriff's office says the person of interest was driving a red truck.

If you know who the person of interest is or have seen the alleged truck involved, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 18504. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

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