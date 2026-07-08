Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying person of interest

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident.

The crash happened on July 3 at Mesa LaGree's, which is located near the Highway 50 and 27th Lane interchange.

The sheriff's office says the person of interest was driving a red truck.

Can you help us identify this person of interest and/or this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run incident on July 3 at LaGree’s Grocery, 27050 Hwy 50. If you know who this is, contact us at (719) 583-6250 and reference #18504 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/CBbsfyEeRJ — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) July 8, 2026

If you know who the person of interest is or have seen the alleged truck involved, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 18504. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

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