Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy exposed to fentanyl while arresting man

Posted at 9:25 PM, Jul 24, 2024

PUEBLO COUNTY — A Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy was briefly hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while arresting a man.

The incident happened Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive just west of Blende.

Deputies were responding there for an unwanted man, later identified as 31-year-old Anthony Gendoes. They also learned he had an active warrant.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies, wearing protective gloves, did a routine pat search of Gendoes and found suspected fentanyl pills and paraphernalia. Gendoes also told deputies he had smoked fentanyl.

The sheriff's office says deputies took Gendoes into custody and processed the drugs. One of the deputies began to feel ill and passed out. Another deputy then issued Narcan on the deputy until she regained consciousnesses.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was taken to the hospital but has since been released. She is recovering at home.

At this time, the sheriff's office is not releasing the names of the deputies involved.

Gendoes was arrested on the warrant and a new charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently in the Pueblo County Jail.

The sheriff's office shared the video below that shows the incident. Some viewers may find the video disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

The sheriff's office says the incident demonstrate the dangers that deputies face while responding to calls where drugs are involved.

