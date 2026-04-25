Pueblo County Coroner identifies people who died in murder-suicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a murder-suicide earlier this week.

The coroner says they were 84-year-old Fanny Isabel Vila-Taylor and 81-year-old Freddie Arthur Taylor.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Alturas Drive, which is located near Bandera Park in El Camino.

When police arrived, they found Vila-Taylor dead at the scene, and Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Taylor was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say this incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and they will not be releasing any further information at this time.

This marks the sixth homicide this year in Pueblo, according to police. They say at this time last year, there were four homicides.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Start by dialing 988 to speak with someone today.

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