Preliminary hearing for mom accused of killing two of her children postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The preliminary hearing for a Colorado Springs mom accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third has been postponed to the end of next month.

That hearing will decide if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Kimberlee Singler is facing murder charges after her two children were found dead in their apartment on Palomino Ranch Point, which is located near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard in December, 2023.

It was initially reported as a burglary, however, investigators say they later found evidence indicating Singler, who was in a custody battle with her ex-husband at the time, was responsible.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

A judge delayed Monday's hearing after Singler's lawyers said they received several hundred pages of new documents on Friday.

The prosecution is also asking for new DNA swabs, fingerprints and photos, saying Singler's appearance has changed since she fled to the UK following the murders.



Watch News5's coverage of Singler's arrest in the UK below:

The defense is arguing this is invasive and a violation of Singler's Fourth Amendment rights.

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