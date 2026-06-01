Person injured following shooting in Pueblo Monday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One person was injured following a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the Loaf N Jug on Oakshire Lane, which is located near the Highway 50 and Troy Avenue interchange on the east side of the city.

The person who was shot was taken to hospital, according to police. Their condition is unknown at this time.

As of the publishing of this web story, police have not released any suspect information.

Police say Pueblo East High School, which is located about a half a mile northwest of the Loaf N Jug, was on secure perimeter as a precaution during the investigation.

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