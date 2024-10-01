Parental evaluator charged with forgery and attempt to influence state officials, has ties to Pueblo

DENVER — A parental evaluator in a child custody cases is facing a 15-count indictment, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The statewide grand jury made the decision against 57-year-old Shannon McShane, who allegedly used false credentials to obtain a state license as a psychologist.

Weiser says she used this to gain employment with state agencies and serve as a child and family investigator in child custody cases in Colorado.

“Defrauding the state of Colorado and engaging in unlicensed practice as a psychologist in a manner that impacts our justice system is a grave breach of public trust,” said Weiser. “In this case, we are seeking to hold Shannon McShane accountable for her alleged conduct and to send a message that this behavior is intolerable.”

According to the indictment, which was filed in Denver District Court on August 29, over a six year period, McShane represented herself as having a PhD in Psychology from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom to state agencies and judicial officers.

The indictment says officials from the university say they didn't find any records saying McShane was a student there.

Weiser says McShane leveraged the belief in her university credentials to obtain licenses and certifications allowing her to work in Colorado including:



obtain licensure with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies as a licensed psychologist

become a certified addiction counselor

become a licensed addiction counselor

Weiser says McShane was also able to get several positions with the State of Colorado through these licensures. They allowed her to conduct investigations and provide judges with reports of findings and recommendations on parenting time and decision-making for children.

McShane has been charged with the following and is in the Denver Downtown Detention Center:



eight counts of attempt to influence a public servant

five counts of forgery

one count of perjury

one count of retaliation against a victim or witness

According to Weiser, McShane was able to become an employee at the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Colorado Department of Human Services to work at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital Institute in Pueblo (CMHHIP).

Earlier this year, News5's Alasyn Zimmerman has looked into several issues at CMHHIP, including when they were $13 million over budget in July of last year.

Several employees were also placed on administrative leave for several months at a time.

In December, CMHHIP was operating with half of its psychologist positions.

News5 went to court over public records to try and learn more about the employees placed on administrative leave at CMMHIP.

A judge ruled in News5's favor earlier this year.

In March, a man broke into an abandoned building on the institute's south campus.

In April, employees spoke out about their concerns over incidents at CMHHIP.

