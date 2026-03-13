One dead, one injured following domestic violence-related incident in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead, and another is injured following a domestic violence-related incident in Rocky Ford, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 500 block of North 5th Street, which is located near the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds.

The CBI says the Rocky Ford Police Department was sent to the home because of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 46-year-old man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CBI, a 42-year-old woman was also found inside the home. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The CBI says at this time, they are still investigating the incident.

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