One arrested in Cimarron Hills homicide investigation, according to sheriff's office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested in a homicide investigation that left one person dead in early July.

On July 16, they say 18-year-old Damonte Linwood was arrested in Aurora for charges of second-degree murder and robbery. He's currently being held at the Aurora Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 7 along Reed Grass Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, the call came in to deputies that early morning about reports of a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Fell, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, Fell died as a result of his injuries.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

During the sheriff's office's initial investigation, deputies determined four people wearing masks allegedly broke into the house and were stealing items at the time of the shooting.

Linwood is the only confirmed arrest in this investigation at this time.

Anyone with information or security video from the area during the time of the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

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Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team A compelling story of a Colorado Springs man dying and then being brought back to life multiple times is an example of the community's trauma response system in action. Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team

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