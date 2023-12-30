Police move one step closer to bringing Real Time Crime Center to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has moved a step forward in the process to bring a Real Time Crime Center to Pueblo.

The department is now taking applications to fill four open positions that would staff the multi-million dollar crime center. The deadline to apply is Tues. Jan. 2.

"We're looking for people with a passion to serve the community, we're looking for people with experience in video capture, video surveillance," said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

The system is called "SoundThinking," which was formerly known as "ShotSpotter." SoundThinking works by placing sensors in high crime areas that pick up on the sounds of gunfire.

The company says that within 60 seconds after a gunshot is fired, the analysts, once hired, will review the noise, and send a notification to officers.

Pueblo Police told News5 that they plan to place the sensors on the south and east sides of the city, where there is generally more crime activity.

Back in Sept. this idea was first presented to City Council by Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller.

