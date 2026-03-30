New sheriff appointed in Costilla County, former sheriff resigned following indictment

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Costilla County has a new sheriff. Commissioners appointed Deputy Joe Smith to the position on Monday.

Smith replaces former Sheriff Danny Sanchez, who resigned Saturday after he, the undersheriff and three deputies were indicted.



Watch News5's coverage of Sanchez's resignation below:

According to the special Costilla County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Smith, one other deputy, and an inmate transportation officer are the only current employees of the sheriff's office.

Before Smith's appointment to Interim Sheriff, the Costilla County Coroner had to fill the role, according to state statute. Smith will hold the position until the election for sheriff later this year.

Background Information

The 12th Judicial District Grand Jury has issued indictments for the now former sheriff, undersheriff, and three deputies in Costilla County.



Watch News5's coverage of the indictments below:

According to the grand jury, now former Costilla County Sheriff Danny Sanchez and former Deputy Keith Schultz were indicted on four counts of official misconduct and one count of abuse of a corpse for their handling of the discovery of unidentified human remains.

Court documents say the remains were discovered in the Wild Horse Mesa area in October, 2024. They say now former Sheriff Sanchez and former Deputy Schultz took a skull from the scene, left other remains behind, and failed to properly report the discovery.

The documents also say former Deputy Schultz put bones in a bag and left it unsecured on his desk. They say former Deputy Schultz went out on another call and when he came back, the bag was gone.

Former Deputy Schultz was fired from the sheriff's office when he was arrested in a separate incident last year.

Now former Sheriff Sanchez's son, Sergeant Caleb Sanchez, and Deputy Roland Riley were also indicted by the grand jury on counts of second and third-degree assault for use of force in an incident involving a community member having a mental health crisis.

Court documents say the community member was unarmed and suffered a broken rib after being tased by Sergeant Sanchez during the incident. It says days later, Sergeant Sanchez said he was "too new" to understand what happened.

The grand jury also indicted Undersheriff Cruz Soto on the following:



four counts of official misconduct

two counts of failing to intervene

two counts of failure to report

one count of third-degree assault related to that incident

Undersheriff Soto, Sergeant Sanchez and Deputy Riley have been placed on administrative leave.

The indictments follow an investigation by the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office. You can view the indictments below:

Now former sheriff Sanchez:

Sergeant Sanchez:

Undersheriff Soto:

Deputy Schultz:

Deputy Riley:

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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