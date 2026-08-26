Names of CSP Troopers involved in shooting released, one still hospitalized

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released the names of the two Troopers who were injured following a shooting in Teller County on Tuesday.



Watch News5's latest coverage on the shooting below:

The Troopers are Clark Tinan, who has been with CSP for 10 years, and Skylar Hoehn, who has worked there for 15 years.

According to CSP, Trooper Tinan was released from the hospital Tuesday evening. They say Trooper Hoehn suffered serious injuries following the incident. He is still in the hospital, but is doing well at this time.

Background Information

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 near Piney Point Lane, which is located southwest of Woodland Park.

CSP says the suspect was driving a blue Subaru Impreza when he was pulled over. A reason as to why the suspect was pulled over has not been released at this time.

During the traffic stop, CSP says the suspect shot at the two Troopers who pulled him over, later identified as Tinan and Hoehn.

After the shooting, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and was believed to be on foot in the Westwood Lakes area. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the Westwood Lakes subdivision, but was lifted around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.



Hear from community members who live in the subdivision below:

Investigators later confirmed the suspect was shot and died while in custody at the hospital. Authorities have not revealed the suspect’s identity or a possible motive at this time.

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CSP Trooper released from hospital following shooting; suspect dead A Colorado State Patrol vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Two Colorado State Patrol Troopers were shot. One is recovering in the hospital, and another doing the same at home. CSP Trooper released from hospital following shooting; suspect dead

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