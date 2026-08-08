Motorcycle rider dead following DUI crash along Highway 83 last month

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcycle rider is dead following a DUI crash along Highway 83 last month, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 30 at the Highway 83 and Shoup Road interchange, which is located west of Black Forest.

CSP says the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

According to CSP's preliminary investigation, the car, driven by 38-year-old Evan R. Fields of Fountain, was traveling southbound on Highway 83. While turning left onto Shoup Road, Fields hit the motorcycle, which was traveling northbound on Highway 83 in the right lane.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old woman, died at the scene, according to CSP. Her name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Fields was taken into custody for DUI and additional pending charges, according to CSP.

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