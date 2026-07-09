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More than 100,000 fentanyl pills seized, three arrested in Colorado Springs

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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 100,000 fentanyl pills were seized and three people have been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say the investigation lasted eight months before they executed two search warrants on Tuesday.

One of the warrants was executed at a home in the 1100 block of Hathaway Drive, which is located near the interchange of North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road.

The other warrant was for a home in the 2400 block of Payne Circle West, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard.

CSPD says both homes were tied to a larger drug trafficking organization based out of Mexico.

CSPD say the following three people were arrested on narcotics distribution charges:

  • Jacob Tardiff
  • Martin Medina
  • Rogerio Barraza-Mendoza

The following were seized by detectives at both locations:

  • around 108,000 fentanyl pills
  • two gallon-sized bags of powder fentanyl
  • around $100,000
  • seven pounds of cocaine
  • two and a half pounds of meth
  • seven rifles
  • three pistols

CSPD says three of the guns that were seized had been reported stolen.

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