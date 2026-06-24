Manitou Springs Police Department searching for burglary suspect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Police Department is still searching for one of two burglary suspects after they allegedly broke into an apartment complex and rammed into two police cars.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex off of El Paso Boulevard.

Police say when they arrived at the scene Wednesday, they saw a man and a woman in the car they were looking for. They say the man rammed two police cars, and the two got out of the car and ran.

Police caught the woman, whose name has not been released, but they say the man is still on the run.

The man is described as a white male in his 20s, who is about 5'6" tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police say he has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white top and white bottoms.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area as a precaution and was lifted around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding the man or if you know where he is, you are asked to call the Manitou Springs Police Department through the El Paso County Communications Center at (719)390-5555.

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