Manitou Springs Police Department release image of alleged burglary suspect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) has released the mugshot of an alleged burglary suspect.

Tristan Deaderick, 20, is a white man, approximately 5'6", 130 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a warrant out for his arrest in relation to Wednesday's incident.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex off of El Paso Boulevard.

Two people allegedly broke into an apartment complex and then rammed into two police cars.

Police say when they arrived at the scene on Wednesday, they saw a man and a woman in the car they were looking for. They say the man rammed two police cars, and the two got out of the car and ran.

Police caught the woman, whose name has not been released, but they say the man is still on the run.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area as a precaution.

If you have any information regarding the man or if you know where he is, you are asked to call the Manitou Springs Police Department through the El Paso County Communications Center at (719)390-5555.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation) If the person is in a position of power



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