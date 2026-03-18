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Manitou Springs Police asking for help identifying suspect involved in burglary

Suspect
Manitou Springs Police Department
Suspect
Posted

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a late-night burglary that happened earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 4 at Lane Mitchell Jewelers, which is located near the intersection of Manitou Avenue and Pawnee Avenue.

The store estimates losses of around $15,000 in stolen merchandise and damage to the property.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man who is around 6'3" with a thin build. They say he was wearing the following during the incident:

  • eyeglasses
  • black gloves
  • black face mask
  • black hoodie-style jacket
  • a lighter colored undershirt
  • dark colored, tapered pants with a belt
  • possibly brown, lace-up ankle boots with a pointed cap toe

MSPD believes a white or silver hatchback or SUV was involved in the incident. A picture of the vehicle involved is below:

Suspect Vehicle

If you recognize the suspect or vehicle or have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Detective Strider with MSPD at (719)685-2542, reference case #2500167.

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