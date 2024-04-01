Man who drove from Colorado Springs to Denver area in 20 minutes pleads guilty

COLORADO — A man who drove a motorcycle from Garden of the Gods to the E-470 exit in Denver pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, Rendon Dietzmann of Texas pleaded guilty to speed exhibition.

Dietzmann was arrested by authorities in Denton County, Texas on an extraditable warrant out of El Paso County on February 7.

According to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, the plea agreement includes the following:



Dietzmann shall pay max fine of $300 (plus surcharge on fine and court costs) w/in 24 hours of plea.

Dietzmann shall serve 14 days straight jail. (Dietzmann has served 14 days jail in connection with this case.)

12 points assessed against Dietzmann’s driver’s license. (This means Mr. Dietzmann’s privilege to drive in Colorado will be revoked by the Dept. of Revenue.)

Dietzmann shall reimburse the People of the State of Colorado for the full cost of his extradition: $1,996.08 w/in 24 hours of plea.

The DA's Office says the agreement will go into place at Dietzmann's next court hearing scheduled for April 23. ____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.