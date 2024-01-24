Arrest warrant issued for man who allegedly traveled from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Wednesday, the Colorado State Patrol shared a YouTube video of a man who recorded himself traveling from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes.

The Colorado State Patrol’s Public Affairs Office’s Sergeant Troy Kessler said, “We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others.”

The video was uploaded in September of 2023 and shows a motorcyclist allegedly hitting speeds of 160 miles per hour, weaving dangerously in between thin gaps of traffic, and crossing over into the shoulder of the road.

The investigators have identified the Youtuber as Rendon Dietzmann, a 32-year-old from Texas.

A warrant has been issued for Dietzmann who faces charges of:



Menacing - Placed Another Person in Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment

Engaged in Speed Contest

Speeding 40 MPH over Prima Facie Limit

Vehicle had no Number Plates Attached

Engaged in Exhibition of Speed

