Man who died following stabbing in Colorado Springs last week identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a stabbing last week along North Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 53-year-old Jerry Blair.

This was the eighth homicide in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). They say at this time last year, there were 20 homicides.

Background Information

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 14 in the 600 block of North Murray Boulevard, which is located near East Platte Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Blair, who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSPD says everyone involved in the incident has been identified, but at this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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Nine people shot in Denver, at least one dead The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. The area is on the southeast side of the city. Police posted information about the incident to social media just before 1 a.m. Monday. An update was provided just after 5 a.m., adding that at least one person had died. 9 people shot in Denver, at least 1 dead

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