Man who died following shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a shooting over the weekend along North Powers Boulevard has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the shooting below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 19-year-old Cortez Mason Jr.

The incident happened just after midnight on Sunday in the 2800 block of North Powers Boulevard, which is located near Constitution Avenue.

When officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrived, they say three people had been shot.

CSPD says a man and a girl under the age of 18 were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition. Another man, later identified as Mason Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the fifth homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 14 homicides.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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