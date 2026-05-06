Man sentenced to more than 220 years in prison for murdering UCCS professor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced to 224 years in prison for murdering a UCCS professor, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.
The DA's Office says that in August 2024, 54-year-old Caesar Wilson entered 54-year-old Haleh Abhari's home through an open garage door and intended to steal items.
He encountered Abhari, and a struggle ensued. The DA's Office says Wilson stabbed her several times, stole her car, and drove off.
- Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:
Seven months after the incident, law enforcement officers tracked down Wilson, who was being held in another state under a different name on unrelated charges.
Wilson was extradited to El Paso County. In February, a jury found him guilty on the following charges:
- second-degree murder
- aggravated robbery
- second degree motor vehicle theft
- identity theft
- theft
- Watch News5's coverage of the jury's verdict below:
The jury also found Wilson to be a habitual criminal based on 14 prior felony convictions in North Carolina between 1991 and 1994.
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