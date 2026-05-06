Man sentenced to more than 220 years in prison for murdering UCCS professor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced to 224 years in prison for murdering a UCCS professor, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

The DA's Office says that in August 2024, 54-year-old Caesar Wilson entered 54-year-old Haleh Abhari's home through an open garage door and intended to steal items.

He encountered Abhari, and a struggle ensued. The DA's Office says Wilson stabbed her several times, stole her car, and drove off.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

Seven months after the incident, law enforcement officers tracked down Wilson, who was being held in another state under a different name on unrelated charges.

Wilson was extradited to El Paso County. In February, a jury found him guilty on the following charges:



second-degree murder

aggravated robbery

second degree motor vehicle theft

identity theft

theft



Watch News5's coverage of the jury's verdict below:

The jury also found Wilson to be a habitual criminal based on 14 prior felony convictions in North Carolina between 1991 and 1994.

___

Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm Colorado Springs deployed its fleet of 55 snowplows as a winter storm brought wintry conditions to the area, with city crews responding as temperatures dropped and snow began to accumulate. Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.