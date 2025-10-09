Man sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

They say 46-year-old Patricio Trujillo was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty last month. According to the sheriff's office, Trujillo has also been ordered to supervised probation, and he has to register as a sex offender.

Detectives started investigating Trujillo in early 2024 after they received a tip that there was child sexual assault material on Trujillo's cellphone. The sheriff's office says while investigating, detectives found that material on his phone.

Trujillo was arrested on a warrant for sexual exploitation of a child in December, 2024. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

