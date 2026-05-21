Man killed following shooting at gas station in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who was killed following a shooting at a gas station in Pueblo over the weekend has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the shooting below:

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 45-year-old Fernando W. Vigil III.

Background Information

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at the Shell gas station on Highway 50, which is located near Baltimore Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Vigil III, had been shot several times. Vigil III was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say no arrests have been made, but all parties involved have been accounted for. They also say there is no threat to the public.

This was the seventh homicide in Pueblo County this year, according to police.

___

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO requesting $150,000 pay raise, guaranteed severance Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Travas Deal is requesting a pay raise over the course of the next seven months that would make his annual salary $700,000. Colorado Springs Utilities CEO requesting $150,000 pay raise, guaranteed severance

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.