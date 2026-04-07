Man identified in the April officer-involved shooting along North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man shot and killed by police after he was allegedly shooting at officers along North Academy Boulevard on the Saturday before Easter.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

The man has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 40-year-old Benjamin Greenfield. New details released say law enforcement said a weapon was found in the vehicle following the shooting.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the incident took place around 11 p.m. along North Academy Boulevard. Officers and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were in the area when they spotted a vehicle they said was suspicious.

An officer proceeded to make contact with a woman, who remains unidentified, and Greenfield, whom they had previously had contact with after identifying themselves as police officers. That's when they said Greenfield and the woman fled the scene in the vehicle.

While trying to leave the area, the vehicle became high-centered and stuck in the McDonald's parking lot near the intersection of East San Miguel Street and North Academy Boulevard.

That's where Greenfield and the woman were instructed to leave the vehicle, and the woman complied with the officers' commands. Greenfield, who stayed in the vehicle, refused to leave, and at one point, CSPD says he shot at least one round at officers.

That's when at least one shot was fired by three different CSPD officers at Greenfield in the vehicle. According to CSPD, the El Paso County deputy on scene did not fire their weapon.

Following the shooting, officers attempted to administer medical aid until paramedics arrived. Greenfield was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The woman involved in the incident was not injured, and she was further interviewed about her involvement in this incident. No officers were injured as a result of this shooting.

In accordance with Colorado Law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate this incident and turn its findings over to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office for review.

CSPD will release a significant event video briefing 21 days from the incident, which will show body-worn camera footage from the scene.

CSPD said officers had a previous contact with Greenfield from an earlier incident. Greenfield was the man involved in a Federal Bureau of Investigation raid in March at a Colorado Springs home according to the department.



Watch: More details released on the FBI investigation in Colorado Springs

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