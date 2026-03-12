More details released Thursday on FBI investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Arrest papers are revealing more about an FBI investigation that happened Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs.

Watch News5's coverage of the investigation below:

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at a home in the 2600 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, which is located near South Circle Drive.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says for the last few weeks, they have been helping the FBI track down a drug trafficker, later identified as Benjamin T. Greenfield, who has a history of the following:



vehicular assault

aggravated robbery

felony menacing

When they arrived at the home, Greenfield refused to come out, according to arrest papers. Officials then sent a drone inside the home and deployed chemical weapons.

Investigators say Greenfield then admitted to starting two fires inside the home by using a torch. He eventually ran from the home and was caught two blocks away.

Arrest papers say investigators later found a bag inside the home that tested positive for meth.

Greenfield is facing several charges, including arson.

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.