Man identified following shooting in Old Colorado City last weekend, arrest made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who was shot and killed in Old Colorado City last weekend has been identified, and an arrest was made.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the man who was killed was 43-year-old Robert Dougher.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says 64-year-old Timothy Arvidson was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. He was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he is facing a first degree murder charge.

This was the seventh homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 16 homicides.

Background Information

A man is dead following a shooting, according to CSPD.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Calle De Seville, which is located near the Highway 24 and 21st Street interchange.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, later identified as Dougher, left in a vehicle. The man at the scene, later identified as Arvidson, was detained.

The vehicle Dougher was in was later located at the 7-Eleven on 21st Street.

Police say Dougher was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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