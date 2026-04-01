Man guilty of 'hate crime hoax' sentenced to 46 months in federal prison; last of three

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The third and final person found guilty in the 2023 'hate crime hoax' has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a $200 special assessment.

Derrick Bernard, 36, of Colorado Springs, was found guilty back in May 2023, when the jury found him guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and for conveying false information about a threat by using fire.

The case began in April 2023, when Bernard and two others burned a cross in front of now-Mayor Yemi Mobolade's campaign sign that was vandalized with a racial slur.

It was three weeks before the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election was held.

After staging the cross, Bernard, Ashley Blackcloud, and Deanna West used social media to spread the threat in the weeks leading up to the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election.

Bernard and Blackcloud then worked together to email Mobolade, media outlets, and other organizations. The email blamed Mobolade's opponent for the crime.

The conspiracy was initially uncovered after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) gathered surveillance footage around the scene of the cross. The footage revealed three people staging the crime between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

After further investigation, CSPD and the FBI identified Bernard and Blackcloud, self-declared activists and social media personalities, as two of the three suspects.

Ashley Blackcloud was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison. West, the only one to plead guilty, was sentenced to three years of probation and a $100 fine.



Watch: Woman guilty of "hate crime hoax" sentenced to federal prison

Mayor Mobolade gave a statement after Bernard's sentencing was announced. You can read his full statement below;

"Today’s sentencing brings accountability and closure to a deeply painful chapter for my family.



What happened was intentional, calculated, and deeply disturbing. The actions carried out by Mr. Bernard caused real harm; not only to my family, but to others as well. It was meant to intimidate, to divide, and to instill fear; something no family should ever have to endure. and, as Judge Rodriguez noted in her ruling, it also sought to disrupt and undermine our local democratic process.



I moved to this city fifteen years ago as a pastor. And as we enter Holy Week, I am reminded that the cross has always represented hope, sacrifice, and love. What was used in this act; a burning cross; was a distortion of that sacred symbol; twisted to spread fear and hatred. And yet, even in the face of that, I choose not to let it define my heart or my response.



I am grateful to our law enforcement partners and the justice system for their diligence in pursuing this case. Accountability matters. It affirms that acts of hate will not be tolerated and sends a clear message: hate has no home in Colorado Springs.



This experience has changed me, but it has not shaken my resolve. If anything, it has strengthened my commitment to lead with courage, compassion, and conviction. We will move forward together as one community; choosing unity over division, light over darkness, and hope over fear.



Onward and upward." COS Mayor Yemi Mobolade

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