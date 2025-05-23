Jury deliberating in Hate Crime Hoax trial surrounding Colorado Springs Mayor

DENVER — Jurors are now deliberating in the trial of two Colorado Springs people accused of staging a hate crime hoax.

Ashley Blackcloud and Derrick Bernard are on trial for the hoax that threatened now Mayor Yemi Mobolade, leading up to the 2023 mayoral runoff election.

Hear About Mayor Mobolade's Testimony

Friday, prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments.

The pair was charged after investigators said they created a video showing a burning cross in front of Mobolade’s campaign signs and sent it to media outlets to try to gain sympathy for Mobolade.

Prosecutors argued both Blackcloud and Bernard “lived out a dark fantasy” and that they believed they were helping Mobolade’s campaign instead of threatening him.

The said the two items the jury needs to find beyond a reasonable doubt were— was this a conspiracy, and was a threat made?

The defense argued jurors need to determine if it was a “true threat”.

They claimed the threat was not true because one of Mobolade’s campaign managers, on the day after the incident, said they believed it was staged.

The defense also argued that they think Mobolade knew it was a hoax because he did not contact the police immediately.

We will continue to bring you the latest details from the trial as they come in. This is a developing story.

