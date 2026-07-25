Man flown to Colorado Springs hospital following shooting in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs following a shooting, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit is actively investigating a shooting of an adult male today.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was transferred via Flight for Life to a Colorado Springs hospital. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wg2A8S9q6Y — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) July 24, 2026

It happened on Friday, but details on where the shooting happened and what led up to it were not released by the sheriff's office.

Following the shooting, an adult man was taken to the hospital before being transferred by Flight for Life to Colorado Springs. The sheriff's office says his condition is unknown at this time.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office says no further information regarding the shooting will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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