Man convicted of killing, dismembering dogs in Colorado arrested in Arizona murder case

DENVER — A man convicted in a Teller County court for killing two of his roommate’s dogs, dismembering one of them, in 2020, is now under arrest in connection with an Arizona murder case.

Matthew Dieringer, 35, is accused of killing Frank Quaranta, 67, inside the victim’s Scottsdale, Arizona home on Labor Day.

Police did not say how Quaranta died.

On July 26, 2020, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dieringer at a Days Inn in Centennial on animal cruelty charges after the incident related to his former roommate’s two dogs, a 7-year-old Australian cattle dog “Suka” and a black dog named “Hayoka.”

Dieringer was convicted in 2023 of felony animal cruelty and sentenced to 18 months in prison, following multiple mental health competency hearings, according to records pulled by our Denver partners.

Quaranta’s body was discovered the same day he was killed after officers with the Scottsdale Police Department went to his home on a welfare check following reports from his coworkers that he failed to show up for work, according to Denver7’s sister station, KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

Scottsdale police identified Dieringer as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. However, the 35-year-old suspect remained at large until a tip led to his arrest Saturday.

Police said Dieringer has a history of experiencing homelessness, and described the suspect as "manipulative and charismatic," often befriending others to help him with a place to stay.

