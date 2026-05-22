Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed a moped rider in Pueblo two months ago

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a moped rider two months ago, according to the Pueblo Police Department.



Watch News5's coverage of the crash below:

Police say 26-year-old Ramon Ortiz was arrested Wednesday on the following charges:



second degree motor vehicle theft

DUR (driving under revocation)

careless driving

failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident

failure to notify police of an accident

Background Information

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on March 3 at the intersection of East Northern Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, which is located near Roselawn Cemetery.

According to police, officers who responded to the scene that day determined the crash involved a moped and a white Kia sedan. Officers say the Kia had left the scene before they arrived.

The moped rider, later identified as 42-year-old Richard J. Murillo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department's Real-Time Crime Center located the Kia in the 1300 block of South Queens Avenue, which is located near Pueblo RecycleWorks.

According to police, the Kia had been reported stolen the day before the crash happened.

This was the fourth deadly crash in Pueblo this year, according to police.

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