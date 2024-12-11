Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting last month on South Chelton Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead last month on South Chelton Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) 18-year-old Mykael Weathington was arrested last week for first degree murder.

Previous Coverage

A deadly shooting along the 1900 block of South Chelton Road on Tuesday, November 26 is being investigated as a homicide.

Crime Man dies following a shooting along South Chelton Road Tuesday evening Aidan Hulting

CSPD has identified the victim of the shooting as a 17-year-old boy. Due to his age, the boy's name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

WATCH: The mother turning tragedy into action

CSPD reports that this was the 38 homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were only 30 homicides.

This is an active investigation and CSPD encourages anyone with information to call them at (719)444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.