Man dies following a shooting along South Chelton Road Tuesday evening

A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Colorado Springs Police. The shooting took place around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex along South Chelton Road according to a Colorado Springs Police.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The shooting took place around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex along South Chelton Road according to a Colorado Springs Police Blotter post.

Officers dispatched to the scene say the man had at least one gunshot wound and was lying on the ground. Despite life-saving efforts, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's age and identity have not been released at this time. The El Paso County Coroner will determine a cause of death at a later date.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide. Based on their initial investigation police believe an argument between two people who knew each other led to this shooting.

Detectives are working to identify and locate a suspect as of the time of publishing this article.

