Man dies following a shooting along South Chelton Road Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The shooting took place around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex along South Chelton Road according to a Colorado Springs Police Blotter post.

Officers dispatched to the scene say the man had at least one gunshot wound and was lying on the ground. Despite life-saving efforts, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's age and identity have not been released at this time. The El Paso County Coroner will determine a cause of death at a later date.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide. Based on their initial investigation police believe an argument between two people who knew each other led to this shooting.

Detectives are working to identify and locate a suspect as of the time of publishing this article.

___





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.