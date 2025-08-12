Man arrested for arson in Colorado Springs for the second time this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for arson for the second time this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
Police say Brandon Hugney was arrested Sunday around 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Lorna Place, which is located near the intersection of Galley Road and Wooten Road.
According to CSPD, they responded to assist the fire department after a fire started behind a building in the area. They say they contacted Hugney and developed probable cause to arrest him.
Last month, Hugney was arrested after CSPD identified him as a suspect in a fire near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. While investigating, police say they connected him to four other fires.
