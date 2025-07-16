Prolific offender arrested in connection with several arson investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A prolific offender was arrested in connection with several arson investigations, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The arrest happened around noon Monday in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive, located near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard.

Through an investigation, CSPD identified 21-year-old Brandon Hugney as the suspect in the following incidents:



On December 10, 2024, CSPD says several items were set on fire inside an apartment building in the 2000 block of East Bijou Street. They say someone living there extinguished the fire before the building suffered any structural damage. No one was injured.

A vehicle was set on fire in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard on December 21, 2024. The vehicle, which was a total loss, was valued at $22,000.

On April 21, 2025, an empty business building was set on fire in the 800 block of Citadel Drive East.

A grass fire was set on Sunday, July 13, at the place of the arrest.

Hugney was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:



First-degree arson

Second-degree arson

Fourth-degree arson

Intentionally setting a wildfire

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

