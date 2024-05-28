Man arrested for alleged sexual assault on a child, may be more victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man for alleged sexual assault on a child.

Police say 24-year-old Deangelo Terry was arrested last week for an alleged incident that happened just before 5:30 p.m. on May 16. CSPD says they received a report of a sexual assault on a child at a store on North Tejon Street.

According to police, Terry allegedly approached an underaged victim from behind and made inappropriate contact with them. Police say Terry then left the store.

CSPD says Terry had previously been arrested for attempted sexual assault of a child in February of last year. They say Terry was arrested without incident last week.

Police say they are seeking additional information about the case, including potential unreported incidents involving Terry where he may have approached females, made unwanted advances, and/or exposed himself in or around the area of downtown Colorado Springs.

Terry is described as a light-skinned black male who is about 6'2" and weighs around 155 pounds. Police say he has shaved hair, dark facial hair, and brown eyes.

News5 acquired the photo of Terry from the City of Colorado Springs Sex Offender Information website.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Editors Note: News5 in accordance with Scripps News policy does not publish mugshots unless law enforcement is searching for the individual(s) or seeking more victims.

