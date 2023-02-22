CSPD searching for other victims after man attempts alleged sexual contact with two minors

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for additional victims involved with an alleged sexual predator.

CSPD arrested 22-year-old Deangelo Terry on Monday, February 20th for his alleged involvement in an attempted sexual assault on Sunday, February 19th.

CSPD was called to SpringHill Suites by Marriott on South Tejon Street Sunday. An investigation determined Terry allegedly approached two male juveniles attempting to contact them while rubbing his exposed genitals.

Terry has been arrested on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child and indecent exposure. CSPD says that Terry has lived in the Colorado Springs area for several years and worked at the SpringHill Suites since June of 2022.

The Crimes Against Children Unit is seeking assistance locating additional victims or witnesses who had dealings with Terry. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Terry, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

Editors Note: News5 normally does not post mugshot images of individuals in line with our corporate policy. In this case, Colorado Springs Police are searching for more victims and an image is necessary to inform the public.

