Kicker Wil Lutz to stay with Broncos after reneging on Jaguars: Report

DENVER — Denver Broncos free agent kicker Wil Lutz is expected to return to the team next season after waffling on a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 1 of the NFL’s so-called legal tampering period.
Monday marked the first day players could negotiate with teams before the free agency signing period officially begins Wednesday. It began with news that Lutz – who played for Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans and who Payton brought to Denver via trade last year – would leave for a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hours later, though, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Lutz had “changed his mind” and would stay with the Broncos.
well - "agreed to terms" means it hasn't been signed. And the deal with the Jags fell thnrough. Wil Lutz has decided to come back to the #Broncos and Sean Payton. @DenverChannel https://t.co/MbHIkjGJdE— Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) March 11, 2024
Lutz, who turns 30 this summer, has made 85% of his field goal attempts in his seven seasons as a pro, including 88.2% of his kicks with Denver last year – his best campaign since 2019.
He’s reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Broncos.
Other Broncos free agency news:
- Broncos free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans. This is not unexpected as the Broncos don’t have the money to pay their own big-money free agents. As of now, the Broncos have centers Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth on the roster.
- The Broncos have agreed to sign safety Brandon Jones to a 3-year, $20 million deal to replace Justin Simmons, who will be released
- The Broncos expect to re-sign safety P.J. Locke, who has been with the team for four years
- A veteran quarterback is likely on the team’s radar in free agency. With Baker Mayfield returning to Tampa Bay and Kirk Cousins bound for Atlanta, Broncos fans can expect the likes of Sam Darnold or Jacoby Brissett to come in and compete with Jarrett Stidham