Kicker Wil Lutz to stay with Broncos after reneging on Jaguars: Report

DENVER — Denver Broncos free agent kicker Wil Lutz is expected to return to the team next season after waffling on a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 1 of the NFL’s so-called legal tampering period.

Monday marked the first day players could negotiate with teams before the free agency signing period officially begins Wednesday. It began with news that Lutz – who played for Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans and who Payton brought to Denver via trade last year – would leave for a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hours later, though, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Lutz had “changed his mind” and would stay with the Broncos.

well - "agreed to terms" means it hasn't been signed. And the deal with the Jags fell thnrough. Wil Lutz has decided to come back to the #Broncos and Sean Payton. @DenverChannel https://t.co/MbHIkjGJdE — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) March 11, 2024

Lutz, who turns 30 this summer, has made 85% of his field goal attempts in his seven seasons as a pro, including 88.2% of his kicks with Denver last year – his best campaign since 2019.

He’s reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Broncos.

